Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.9% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 10,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $108,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $331,200 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNP opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.46.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.02%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

