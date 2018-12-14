Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Stake in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1,164.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 68.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO opened at $73.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.08. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $71.48 and a one year high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Mizuho set a $110.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Valero Energy from $141.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,818,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,374.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

