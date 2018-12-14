Loop Capital Lowers Ciena (CIEN) to Hold

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CIEN. Argus raised their price objective on Ciena to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Ciena from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ciena from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

CIEN stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ciena has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $889.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James Frodsham sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $66,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 1,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $65,466.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,275 shares of company stock worth $2,449,888. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Ciena by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,969,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,165,000 after acquiring an additional 240,201 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Ciena by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 194,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,969,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,165,000 after purchasing an additional 240,201 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ciena by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after purchasing an additional 489,275 shares during the period.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

