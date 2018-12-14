Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.08-5.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.11. Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.00-6.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush set a $105.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $6.03 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.92.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $94.29 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $81.16 and a 52-week high of $117.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 72.47%. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

In related news, Director Brian C. Rogers acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $880,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $1,803,388.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,231,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. It offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating, and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows, and doors.

