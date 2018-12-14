LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,291 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.42% of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF worth $19,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 60.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at about $236,000.

QYLD stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%.

