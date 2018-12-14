LPL Financial LLC Has $17.27 Million Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 796,031 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,754 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $17,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,987,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,570 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,772,359 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $146,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,931 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 6,071,825 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $131,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 351.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,406,409 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,219,000 after acquiring an additional 677,202 shares in the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $32.75. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Cfra raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Vodafone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “LPL Financial LLC Has $17.27 Million Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/lpl-financial-llc-has-17-27-million-holdings-in-vodafone-group-plc-vod.html.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.