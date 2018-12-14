LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,189 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $18,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBWB. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,226,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,742,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5,586.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $46.11 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $60.38.

