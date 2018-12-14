LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Fastenal (FAST)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Fastenal worth $16,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 80,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.54 per share, with a total value of $41,948.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,790 shares in the company, valued at $141,006.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,795 shares of company stock valued at $299,849. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Fastenal has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $61.14.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

