Luminus Management LLC Has $45.90 Million Position in Transocean LTD (RIG)

Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,290,087 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,438,722 shares during the quarter. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $45,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,492,905 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $20,826,000 after buying an additional 62,528 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,549 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,420,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 385,990 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 124,110 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,195 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after buying an additional 41,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RIG stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Transocean LTD has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 64.33%. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transocean LTD will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RIG. ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Transocean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Transocean in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Transocean in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Transocean from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.68.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

