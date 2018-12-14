Luminus Management LLC Sells 1,065,022 Shares of Callon Petroleum (CPE)

Luminus Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 16.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,555,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,065,022 shares during the period. Callon Petroleum accounts for about 1.1% of Luminus Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $66,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,561,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $306,486,000 after purchasing an additional 731,444 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,044,276 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $216,351,000 after acquiring an additional 782,833 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,307,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $67,741,000 after acquiring an additional 545,225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,098 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.8% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,129,000 after acquiring an additional 389,827 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Mitzi P. Conn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

NYSE:CPE opened at $7.70 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $161.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

