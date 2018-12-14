Lykke Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (LKK)

Lykke (CURRENCY:LKK) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Lykke has a market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Lykke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lykke has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Lykke coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lykke alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.02300934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00140113 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00173431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031435 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031473 BTC.

Lykke Profile

Lykke’s launch date was March 17th, 2016. Lykke’s total supply is 1,285,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,809,739 coins. Lykke’s official Twitter account is @LykkeCity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lykke is /r/lykke and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lykke’s official website is lykke.com.

Lykke Coin Trading

Lykke can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lykke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lykke should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lykke using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lykke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lykke and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.