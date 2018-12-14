LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $82.38

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $82.38 and last traded at $82.04, with a volume of 193078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.68.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Standpoint Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $145.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 47.35%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc bought 474,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.51 per share, with a total value of $43,461,576.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.63 per share, for a total transaction of $443,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,401,236 shares of company stock valued at $418,531,263 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,762,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,640,901,000 after purchasing an additional 179,076 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 23,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,762,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,640,901,000 after purchasing an additional 179,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,620,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $473,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

