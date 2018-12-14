M Holdings Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 180,406.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,848,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,959 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 198,956.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,491 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,519,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,582,390,000 after purchasing an additional 69,312 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,534,497,000 after purchasing an additional 59,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,473,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,504,881,000 after purchasing an additional 75,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,566.69, for a total value of $2,704,106.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,573.11, for a total transaction of $687,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,842 shares of company stock worth $38,549,801. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,096.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,658.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $813.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,160.55 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

