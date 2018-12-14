Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($2.30) Per Share (MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) – B. Riley issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, December 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.30) for the year. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($4.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($8.67) EPS.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03).

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Raymond James cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.78.

Shares of MDGL opened at $108.32 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $325.98.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Friedman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.00 per share, with a total value of $496,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred B. Craves acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.69 per share, with a total value of $249,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

