Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ (MDGL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $313.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 188.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MDGL. Evercore ISI upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.78.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $108.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.65 and a beta of 1.44. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $325.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Friedman purchased 4,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.00 per share, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fred B. Craves purchased 2,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.69 per share, with a total value of $249,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 706,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,243,000 after buying an additional 243,664 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $4,241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,243,000 after purchasing an additional 243,664 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.