Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 84.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDGL. BidaskClub cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer set a $300.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.78.

MDGL opened at $108.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.65 and a beta of 1.44. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $325.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Fred B. Craves bought 2,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul A. Friedman bought 4,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.00 per share, with a total value of $496,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 89.9% during the second quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,169,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,035,000 after purchasing an additional 553,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,664,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,409,000 after purchasing an additional 294,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 706,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,243,000 after purchasing an additional 243,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,243,000 after purchasing an additional 243,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,627,000 after purchasing an additional 169,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

