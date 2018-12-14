Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer set a $300.00 price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.57. 36,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,855. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 1.44. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $325.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Friedman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.00 per share, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred B. Craves purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $140,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $157,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

