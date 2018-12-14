Magi Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (XMG)

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. During the last week, Magi has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Magi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. Magi has a market cap of $77,708.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Magi

Magi (CRYPTO:XMG) is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. It launched on August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 8,278,948 coins. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magi is coinmagi.org.

Magi Coin Trading

Magi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

