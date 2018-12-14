Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns (MNGA) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns Inc (NASDAQ:MNGA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.28. Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 3813573 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns (NASDAQ:MNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns had a negative return on equity of 98.33% and a negative net margin of 182.04%. The company had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNGA)

MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions, Inc, an alternative energy company, creates and produces hydrogen based fuel through the gasification of liquid and liquid waste in the United States and internationally. The company offers MagneGas2, a hydrogen-based fuel for metal cutting as an alternative to acetylene.

