Man Group plc Buys 23,671 Shares of Chemed Co. (CHE)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 24.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,671 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Chemed were worth $38,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 370.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after buying an additional 64,248 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,210,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

CHE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Chemed in a report on Monday, November 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Chemed in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $297.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $234.38 and a 52 week high of $335.99.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $444.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.16 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 5,709 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.75, for a total value of $1,722,690.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.74, for a total value of $92,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,413.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,662 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,153. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Man Group plc Buys 23,671 Shares of Chemed Co. (CHE)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/man-group-plc-buys-23671-shares-of-chemed-co-che.html.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.