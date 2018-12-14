Man Group plc Raises Position in Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 911.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,422,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281,975 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $36,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Perspecta in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Perspecta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of PRSP stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

