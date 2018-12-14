Man Group plc Reduces Holdings in Progress Software Corp (PRGS)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,588 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $46,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,020,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,552,000 after acquiring an additional 749,784 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 58.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,542,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,441,000 after buying an additional 566,910 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Progress Software by 995.4% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 519,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,340,000 after buying an additional 472,264 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter worth about $9,899,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRGS. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other Progress Software news, insider Dimitre Taslakov sold 2,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRGS stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. Progress Software Corp has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.98 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Progress Software Corp will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 36.05%.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: OpenEdge; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; DataRPM, which provides maintenance solutions for industrial IoT; and Kinvey that offers cloud backend as a service technology.

