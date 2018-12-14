Man Group plc Sells 388,214 Shares of PG&E Co. (PCG)

Man Group plc reduced its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 28.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 953,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 388,214 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in PG&E were worth $43,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the third quarter worth $272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PG&E by 4.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,402,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,320,000 after acquiring an additional 100,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PG&E by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,438,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,616 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 2,496.7% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in PG&E by 47.8% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 74,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 24,078 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PG&E from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of PG&E to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Edward Jones lowered shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PG&E from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PG&E has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

PG&E stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

