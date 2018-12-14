Manikay Partners LLC Invests $16.46 Million in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX)

Manikay Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 359,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,460,000. Twenty-First Century Fox accounts for 1.2% of Manikay Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 17,320,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,645,000 after buying an additional 3,714,662 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 1,591.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,541,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332,025 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 400.1% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 2,977,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,405 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 304.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,605,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The company has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOX. BidaskClub cut Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st.

Twenty-First Century Fox Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

