Manitowoc Company Inc (MTW) Holdings Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) by 30.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 581,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 136,129 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $13,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTW. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter worth about $269,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 476.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTW. Robert W. Baird raised Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 20th. TheStreet cut Manitowoc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Manitowoc to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Manitowoc Company Inc has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.12 million, a PE ratio of -59.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

