Marriott International (MAR) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Marriott International earned a news sentiment score of 1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Marriott International’s score:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $108.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $106.96 and a 12-month high of $149.21.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $1,046,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,397.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

