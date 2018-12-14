Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has raised its dividend by an average of 77.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to earn $8.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $72.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $154.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.48 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews purchased 6,380 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.17 per share, for a total transaction of $505,104.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,380 shares in the company, valued at $505,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John E. Geller, Jr. purchased 6,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.73 per share, with a total value of $460,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,330.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,758 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Macquarie cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Nomura set a $158.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

