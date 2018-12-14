Marsh & McLennan Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,474 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,418% compared to the typical daily volume of 163 call options.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.44.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

NYSE:MMC opened at $84.03 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3,497.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 619.9% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $133,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Marsh & McLennan Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (MMC)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/marsh-mclennan-companies-sees-unusually-large-options-volume-mmc.html.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.