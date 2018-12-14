Marsh & McLennan Companies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,474 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,418% compared to the average volume of 163 call options.

NYSE MMC opened at $84.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 28.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,177,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,809,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,468 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,739,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,673,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,174 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,748,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,917,000 after purchasing an additional 945,494 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Marsh & McLennan Companies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (MMC)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/marsh-mclennan-companies-target-of-unusually-high-options-trading-mmc.html.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.