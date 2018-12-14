Marshall Wace LLP Buys 37,940 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,940 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,515.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAXN opened at $45.12 on Friday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $76.45. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $104.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $70,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,834.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.73 per share, with a total value of $99,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,587.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $201,535 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, CL King reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

