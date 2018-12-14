Marshall Wace LLP Invests $4.75 Million in Meritor Inc (MTOR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 245,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,224,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,074,000 after acquiring an additional 194,686 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 521,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 334,730 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,010,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after acquiring an additional 108,206 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 34,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.48. Meritor Inc has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $29.54.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Meritor had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 92.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meritor Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Bialy sold 2,697 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $43,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy J. Heffron sold 30,043 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $483,391.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,133 shares of company stock valued at $5,355,182. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTOR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Meritor from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Meritor in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meritor in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Trailer; and Aftermarket & Industrial.

