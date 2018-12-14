Marshall Wace LLP Invests $5.26 Million in Caleres Inc (CAL)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 146,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Caleres by 19.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caleres during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Caleres by 3.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Caleres during the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Caleres during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAL opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Caleres Inc has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The textile maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Caleres had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. Loop Capital set a $37.00 price target on shares of Caleres and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Caleres from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caleres has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

