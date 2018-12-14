Marshall Wace North America L.P. Cuts Holdings in Hudson Ltd (HUD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its position in Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,565 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Hudson were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson by 7,587.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,246,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hudson by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Hudson by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,680,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,972,000 after purchasing an additional 30,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Hudson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

HUD stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.41. Hudson Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $23.22.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.50 million. Hudson had a positive return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Hudson’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Ltd will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Hudson Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

