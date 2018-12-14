Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 523,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,733 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $24,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 86,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 86,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup set a $56.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Macquarie set a $47.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Morningstar set a $49.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.41.

In other news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $761,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $479,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,107.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,542 shares of company stock worth $18,436,957. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.68%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

