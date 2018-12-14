Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $2.19 Million Position in Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CXO. Jefferies Financial Group set a $203.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Concho Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $193.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Concho Resources from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $120.67 on Friday. Concho Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $117.74 and a 52-week high of $163.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.27. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

