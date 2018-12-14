Masimo Co. (MASI) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MASI. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 31.6% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 19,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth $22,769,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 298.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 81.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,301,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 97,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MASI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Masimo to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Masimo from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

In other news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $221,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $165,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,180 shares of company stock worth $36,387,949. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.62 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

