Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 2,323 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,668 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.9% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.77.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 5,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $245,992.62. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,408,147.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,257 shares of company stock valued at $624,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

