MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Shares Bought by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 54.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,368 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.97 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup set a $70.00 price target on shares of MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.07.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

