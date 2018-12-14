Matarin Capital Management LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Unitil Co. (UTL) Stock

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Unitil at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Unitil by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 783,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after purchasing an additional 67,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,855,000 after acquiring an additional 43,921 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 876,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,606,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 3rd quarter worth $1,984,000. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 27,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

NYSE UTL opened at $51.80 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.84 million, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.06.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Unitil had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 70.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Matarin Capital Management LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Unitil Co. (UTL) Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/matarin-capital-management-llc-invests-1-21-million-in-unitil-co-utl-stock.html.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.