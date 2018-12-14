Matarin Capital Management LLC Invests $1.35 Million in RadNet Inc. (RDNT)

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 89,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of RadNet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RadNet by 19.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in RadNet by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 36.2% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 307,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in RadNet by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $218,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 589,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,182,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Linden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 902,001 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,574.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RadNet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $12.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $614.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.42. RadNet Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.07 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RadNet Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Matarin Capital Management LLC Invests $1.35 Million in RadNet Inc. (RDNT)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/matarin-capital-management-llc-invests-1-35-million-in-radnet-inc-rdnt.html.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.