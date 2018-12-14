Matarin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 101,922 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Brookline Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKL stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

