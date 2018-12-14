Materialise NV (MTLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $0.00

Equities analysts predict that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will announce sales of $55.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.86 million. Materialise posted sales of $53.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $210.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.65 million to $210.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $240.15 million, with estimates ranging from $239.86 million to $240.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Materialise.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.11 million. Materialise had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTLS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Materialise from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Materialise stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,044. The company has a market cap of $707.52 million, a P/E ratio of -391.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.30. Materialise has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. 16.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.