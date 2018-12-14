Matthews International (MATW) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MATW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matthews International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Matthews International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Matthews International from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

MATW opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $61.25.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. Matthews International had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $407.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

In other news, insider David A. Schawk acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Matthews International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 170,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Matthews International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Matthews International by 16.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Matthews International during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Matthews International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, 3-D graphics renderings, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging manufacturers; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, manufactures, and executes merchandising and display systems.

