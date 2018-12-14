MCBC Holdings Inc (MCFT) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MCBC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,468,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MCBC worth $52,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCFT. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MCBC during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MCBC during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in MCBC during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MCBC during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in MCBC during the second quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get MCBC alerts:

In related news, insider Terry D. Mcnew purchased 3,545 shares of MCBC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $99,756.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,006,544.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCFT shares. ValuEngine raised MCBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MCBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub cut MCBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MCBC from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on MCBC from $28.00 to $36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

MCFT opened at $20.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $399.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. MCBC Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $20.44 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. MCBC had a return on equity of 90.10% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $93.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MCBC Holdings Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “MCBC Holdings Inc (MCFT) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/mcbc-holdings-inc-mcft-shares-bought-by-renaissance-technologies-llc.html.

MCBC Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCBC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for MCBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.