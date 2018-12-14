Mediaset (MDIUY) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Mediaset from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 28th.

Shares of MDIUY opened at $8.51 on Monday. Mediaset has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Mediaset Company Profile

Mediaset S.p.A. primarily operates in the television (TV) industry in Italy and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Television Operations and EI Towers. The Integrated Television Operations segment engages in content production and third -party acquisition; and linear and non-linear, and free-to-air and pay-per-view content distribution activities with a range of content centered on soccer, cinema, TV series, documentaries, and children's TV channels.

