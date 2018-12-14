Mediclinic International (MDC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $317.20

Shares of Mediclinic International PLC (LON:MDC) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 317.20 ($4.14) and last traded at GBX 326.50 ($4.27), with a volume of 1319560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 327.20 ($4.28).

MDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Mediclinic International to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Mediclinic International to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Mediclinic International to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 512.50 ($6.70).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.93%.

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 private acute care hospitals and 4 clinics with approximately 1,805 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 49 acute care private hospitals and 2 day clinics in South Africa, and 3 hospitals in Namibia with approximately 8,131 inpatient beds; and 6 acute care private hospitals and 22 clinics with approximately 748 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

