Medicx Fund (MXF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Medicx Fund (LON:MXF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON MXF opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.03) on Tuesday. Medicx Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 76.75 ($1.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.50 ($1.21).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a GBX 1.51 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Medicx Fund Company Profile

MedicX Fund Limited ("MXF", "MedicX Fund", the "Fund" or the "Company", or together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is the specialist primary care infrastructure investor in modern, purpose-built primary healthcare properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland, listed on the London Stock Exchange, with a portfolio comprising 154 properties.

