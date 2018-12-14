Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MDSO. BidaskClub raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medidata Solutions to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medidata Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Medidata Solutions from $96.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.10.

Shares of Medidata Solutions stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.34. The stock had a trading volume of 199,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,599. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Medidata Solutions has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $88.87.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $163.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.09 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medidata Solutions will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,862 shares in the company, valued at $6,664,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael I. Otner sold 7,030 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $487,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,022. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Medidata Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,494,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,421,000 after acquiring an additional 50,370 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Medidata Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 567,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Medidata Solutions by 3.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 106.7% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 251,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,472,000 after buying an additional 130,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 45.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

