MEDNAX (MD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.60

Shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.60 and last traded at $36.76, with a volume of 272330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.53.

MD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.32.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.15 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 10.45%. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in MEDNAX by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in MEDNAX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 316,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in MEDNAX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in MEDNAX by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in MEDNAX by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

