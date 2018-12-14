MEDX Trading Down 14.9% Over Last Week (MEDX)

MEDX (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 14th. One MEDX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kryptono, DEx.top and CPDAX. MEDX has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $45,808.00 worth of MEDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MEDX has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.02282400 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00141718 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00171322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.76 or 0.10507911 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00030880 BTC.

About MEDX

MEDX’s genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MEDX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. MEDX’s official website is medibloc.org. The official message board for MEDX is medium.com/medibloc. MEDX’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc.

Buying and Selling MEDX

MEDX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Coinrail, Kryptono, DEx.top, IDEX, CPDAX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

